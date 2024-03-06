An Overview of AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (NYSE: AU)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session,, 0.75 million AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (NYSE:AU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.89. With the company’s most recent per share price at $21.97 changing hands around $0.34 or 1.57% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.22B. AU’s current price is a discount, trading about -37.73% off its 52-week high of $30.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.91, which suggests the last value was 32.13% up since then. When we look at AngloGold Ashanti Plc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.94 million.
AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (NYSE:AU) trade information
Instantly AU is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 21.99%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 22.03 added 1.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.55%, with the 5-day performance at 21.99% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (NYSE:AU) is 23.91% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.96 days.
AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (AU) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the AngloGold Ashanti Plc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 32.91% over the past 6 months, a -20.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.80%.
AU Dividends
AngloGold Ashanti Plc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and March 01. The 0.99% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.22. It is important to note, however, that the 0.99% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.
AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (NYSE:AU)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.08% of AngloGold Ashanti Plc. shares while 64.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.63%. There are 64.58% institutions holding the AngloGold Ashanti Plc. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 0.00% of the shares, roughly 25.8 million AU shares worth $562.93 million.
Russell Investments Group, Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.00% or 3.22 million shares worth $70.15 million as of Dec 30, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2023 were First Eagle Gold Fund and Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund. With 1.38 million shares estimated at $30.05 million under it, the former controlled 0.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund held about 0.00% of the shares, roughly 1.18 million shares worth around $25.66 million.