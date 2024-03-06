An Overview of AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (NYSE: AU)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session,, 0.75 million AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (NYSE:AU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.89. With the company’s most recent per share price at $21.97 changing hands around $0.34 or 1.57% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.22B. AU’s current price is a discount, trading about -37.73% off its 52-week high of $30.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.91, which suggests the last value was 32.13% up since then. When we look at AngloGold Ashanti Plc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.94 million.

AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (NYSE:AU) trade information

Instantly AU is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 21.99%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 22.03 added 1.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.55%, with the 5-day performance at 21.99% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (NYSE:AU) is 23.91% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.96 days.