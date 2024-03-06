Amcor Plc (NYSE: AMCR): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 7.18 million Amcor Plc (NYSE:AMCR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.84. With the company’s per share price at $9.17 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.25B. AMCR’s last price was a discount, traded about -24.21% off its 52-week high of $11.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.45, which suggests the last value was 7.85% up since then. When we look at Amcor Plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.15 million.

With action 2.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.88%, with the 5-day performance at 2.46% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Amcor Plc (NYSE:AMCR) is -2.34% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.8 days.

Amcor Plc (AMCR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Amcor Plc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.24% over the past 6 months, a -6.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -1.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Amcor Plc will fall -5.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.5 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Amcor Plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $3.65 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.36%. The 2024 estimates are for Amcor Plc earnings to decrease by -7.36%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.40% per year.

AMCR Dividends

Amcor Plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 30 and May 05. The 5.40% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.49. It is important to note, however, that the 5.40% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Amcor Plc (NYSE:AMCR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.31% of Amcor Plc shares while 52.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.35%. There are 52.19% institutions holding the Amcor Plc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.78% of the shares, roughly 112.53 million AMCR shares worth $1.12 billion.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.31% or 105.69 million shares worth $1.05 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard 500 Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF. With 35.04 million shares estimated at $349.65 million under it, the former controlled 2.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF held about 1.66% of the shares, roughly 24.06 million shares worth around $234.39 million.