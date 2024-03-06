Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE: AQN) Shares Are Down -6.33% Year To Date.

In the latest trading session,, 1.28 million Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.68. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.92 changing hands around $0.08 or 1.37% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.22B. AQN’s current price is a discount, trading about -54.39% off its 52-week high of $9.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.90, which suggests the last value was 17.23% up since then. When we look at Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.14 million.

Instantly AQN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.01 added 1.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.33%, with the 5-day performance at 2.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) is 2.78% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.83 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.23 days.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -20.54% over the past 6 months, a -27.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will fall -36.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -11.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $743 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $749.53 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $748 million and $778.63 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.70%.

The 2024 estimates are for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp earnings to decrease by -26.98%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.30% per year.

AQN Dividends

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 08. The 7.33% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.43. It is important to note, however, that the 7.33% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.06% of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp shares while 60.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.32%. There are 60.28% institutions holding the Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp stock share, with Bank of Montreal/Can/ the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.65% of the shares, roughly 38.93 million AQN shares worth $321.54 million.

Starboard Value LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.95% or 34.14 million shares worth $281.99 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. With 9.12 million shares estimated at $75.3 million under it, the former controlled 1.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund held about 0.79% of the shares, roughly 5.42 million shares worth around $44.75 million.