Akanda Corp (NASDAQ: AKAN)’s Potential for Significant Price Increase in the Near Future

In the last trading session, 1.18 million Akanda Corp (NASDAQ:AKAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.75. With the company’s per share price at $0.19 changed hands at -$0.02 or -7.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $0.79M. AKAN’s last price was a discount, traded about -1321.05% off its 52-week high of $2.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.21, which suggests the last value was -10.53% down since then. When we look at Akanda Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 576.54K.

Akanda Corp (NASDAQ:AKAN) trade information

Instantly AKAN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -30.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3050 subtracted -7.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -55.73%, with the 5-day performance at -30.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Akanda Corp (NASDAQ:AKAN) is -50.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.14 days.