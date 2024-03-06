Akanda Corp (NASDAQ: AKAN)’s Potential for Significant Price Increase in the Near Future

In the last trading session, 1.18 million Akanda Corp (NASDAQ:AKAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.75. With the company’s per share price at $0.19 changed hands at -$0.02 or -7.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $0.79M. AKAN’s last price was a discount, traded about -1321.05% off its 52-week high of $2.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.21, which suggests the last value was -10.53% down since then. When we look at Akanda Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 576.54K.
Akanda Corp (NASDAQ:AKAN) trade information
Instantly AKAN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -30.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3050 subtracted -7.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -55.73%, with the 5-day performance at -30.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Akanda Corp (NASDAQ:AKAN) is -50.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.14 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
AKAN Dividends
Akanda Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.
Akanda Corp (NASDAQ:AKAN)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.60% of Akanda Corp shares while 0.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.93%. There are 0.77% institutions holding the Akanda Corp stock share, with Two Sigma Securities, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.04% of the shares, roughly 13997.0 AKAN shares worth $10357.0.
Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.04% or 13801.0 shares worth $10212.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.