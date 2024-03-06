Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRS) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 1.37 million Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.23. With the company’s per share price at $1.27 changed hands at $0.02 or 1.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $90.07M. ACRS’s last price was a discount, traded about -775.59% off its 52-week high of $11.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.59, which suggests the last value was 53.54% up since then. When we look at Aclaris Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.30 million.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) trade information

Instantly ACRS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3000 added 1.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.95%, with the 5-day performance at 5.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) is 4.96% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.83 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.5 days.