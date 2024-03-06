A Review of Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TCOM)’s Performance and Growth Prospects

In the latest trading session,, 0.91 million Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.56. With the company’s most recent per share price at $42.96 changing hands around $0.68 or 1.61% at last look, the market valuation stands at $28.36B. TCOM’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.43% off its 52-week high of $47.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.70, which suggests the last value was 28.54% up since then. When we look at Trip.com Group Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.90 million.

Instantly TCOM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.37%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 45.74 added 1.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.30%, with the 5-day performance at -3.37% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) is 14.84% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.28 days.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Trip.com Group Ltd ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.28% over the past 6 months, a 1.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 19.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR will rise 32.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -2.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.61 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Trip.com Group Ltd ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $1.81 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.28 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 26.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.22%. The 2024 estimates are for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR earnings to decrease by -4.37%.

TCOM Dividends

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between June 05 and June 10.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of Trip.com Group Ltd ADR shares while 37.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.40%. There are 37.40% institutions holding the Trip.com Group Ltd ADR stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.06% of the shares, roughly 27.73 million TCOM shares worth $970.62 million.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.45% or 23.61 million shares worth $826.34 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were New Perspective Fund Inc and New World Fund, Inc.. With 13.1 million shares estimated at $458.1 million under it, the former controlled 1.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held about 0.91% of the shares, roughly 6.23 million shares worth around $255.83 million.