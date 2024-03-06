2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ: TSVT) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 1.07 million 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.85. With the company’s per share price at $5.79 changed hands at $0.37 or 6.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $293.09M. TSVT’s last price was a discount, traded about -119.17% off its 52-week high of $12.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.53, which suggests the last value was 73.58% up since then. When we look at 2seventy bio Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.63 million.

2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) trade information

Instantly TSVT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.00 added 6.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 35.60%, with the 5-day performance at -2.85% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) is 10.29% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.34 days.