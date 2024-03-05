Zhongchao Inc (NASDAQ: ZCMD) Defies Bearish Expectations and Displays Strong Future Potential

In the latest trading session, 3.91 million Zhongchao Inc (NASDAQ:ZCMD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.37. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.67 changed hands at -$0.51 or -16.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $69.45M. ZCMD’s current price is a discount, trading about -423.97% off its 52-week high of $13.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.94, which suggests the last value was -10.11% down since then. When we look at Zhongchao Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 18540.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.46K.
Zhongchao Inc (NASDAQ:ZCMD) trade information
Instantly ZCMD was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -39.17%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.60 subtracted -16.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.95%, with the 5-day performance at -39.17% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zhongchao Inc (NASDAQ:ZCMD) is -11.62% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5530.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.94 days.
ZCMD Dividends
Zhongchao Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.
Zhongchao Inc (NASDAQ:ZCMD)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.66% of Zhongchao Inc shares while 0.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.23%. There are 0.20% institutions holding the Zhongchao Inc stock share, with First Affirmative Financial Network the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 0.08% of the shares, roughly 15332.0 ZCMD shares worth $39248.0.
Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.07% or 13600.0 shares worth $34814.0 as of Dec 30, 2023.
With 5917.0 shares estimated at $15146.0 under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares.