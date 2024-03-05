Zhongchao Inc (NASDAQ: ZCMD) Defies Bearish Expectations and Displays Strong Future Potential

In the latest trading session, 3.91 million Zhongchao Inc (NASDAQ:ZCMD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.37. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.67 changed hands at -$0.51 or -16.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $69.45M. ZCMD’s current price is a discount, trading about -423.97% off its 52-week high of $13.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.94, which suggests the last value was -10.11% down since then. When we look at Zhongchao Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 18540.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.46K.

Zhongchao Inc (NASDAQ:ZCMD) trade information

Instantly ZCMD was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -39.17%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.60 subtracted -16.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.95%, with the 5-day performance at -39.17% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zhongchao Inc (NASDAQ:ZCMD) is -11.62% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5530.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.94 days.