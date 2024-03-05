Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: YSG) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 2.39 million Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:YSG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -2.18. With the company’s per share price at $0.56 changed hands at $0.05 or 8.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $205.23M. YSG’s last price was a discount, traded about -187.5% off its 52-week high of $1.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.45, which suggests the last value was 19.64% up since then. When we look at Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 839.47K.

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:YSG) trade information

Instantly YSG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5756 added 8.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.14%, with the 5-day performance at 6.81% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:YSG) is -9.65% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.55 days.