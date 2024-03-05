Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: YSG) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 2.39 million Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:YSG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -2.18. With the company’s per share price at $0.56 changed hands at $0.05 or 8.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $205.23M. YSG’s last price was a discount, traded about -187.5% off its 52-week high of $1.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.45, which suggests the last value was 19.64% up since then. When we look at Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 839.47K.
Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:YSG) trade information
Instantly YSG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5756 added 8.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.14%, with the 5-day performance at 6.81% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:YSG) is -9.65% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.55 days.
Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (YSG) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -45.59% over the past 6 months, a 81.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -12.50% down from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $117.33 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $100.69 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $132.25 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -11.30%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -112.61%. The 2024 estimates are for Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR earnings to decrease by -8.21%.
YSG Dividends
Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 06.
Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:YSG)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.39% of Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR shares while 24.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.17%. There are 24.76% institutions holding the Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR stock share, with HHLR Advisors, LTD the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.90% of the shares, roughly 34.94 million YSG shares worth $35.29 million.
Aspex Management (HK) Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.35% or 13.13 million shares worth $13.27 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 4.55 million shares estimated at $5.6 million under it, the former controlled 1.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 1.15% of the shares, roughly 4.51 million shares worth around $5.54 million.