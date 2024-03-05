Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the last trading session, 2.6 million Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s per share price at $3.04 changed hands at -$0.14 or -4.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $419.88M. XERS’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.24% off its 52-week high of $3.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.13, which suggests the last value was 62.83% up since then. When we look at Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.11 million.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) trade information

Instantly XERS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.25%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.26 subtracted -4.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 29.36%, with the 5-day performance at -2.25% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) is 21.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.94 days.