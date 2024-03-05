Will Magnite Inc (NASDAQ: MGNI) In 2024 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 2.03 million Magnite Inc (NASDAQ:MGNI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.26. With the company’s per share price at $11.79 changed hands at -$0.44 or -3.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.65B. MGNI’s last price was a discount, traded about -33.42% off its 52-week high of $15.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.28, which suggests the last value was 46.73% up since then. When we look at Magnite Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.07 million.

Instantly MGNI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 12.40 subtracted -3.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 26.23%, with the 5-day performance at 20.68% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Magnite Inc (NASDAQ:MGNI) is 30.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.95 days.

Magnite Inc (MGNI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Magnite Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 42.91% over the past 6 months, a 109.40% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 23.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Magnite Inc will fall -75.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 77.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $123.51 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Magnite Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $144.06 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $116 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.08%. The 2024 estimates are for Magnite Inc earnings to increase by 44.13%.

MGNI Dividends

Magnite Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 13.

Magnite Inc (NASDAQ:MGNI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.40% of Magnite Inc shares while 75.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.83%. There are 75.16% institutions holding the Magnite Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.07% of the shares, roughly 12.43 million MGNI shares worth $169.63 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.62% or 9.07 million shares worth $123.8 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.01 million shares estimated at $75.76 million under it, the former controlled 3.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.90% of the shares, roughly 3.98 million shares worth around $54.27 million.