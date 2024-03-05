Why To Invest In Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE: SBSW) Stock?

In the latest trading session, 5.13 million Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.64. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.93 changed hands at -$0.37 or -8.49% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.78B. SBSW’s current price is a discount, trading about -151.4% off its 52-week high of $9.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.00, which suggests the last value was -1.78% down since then. When we look at Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.94 million.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) trade information

Instantly SBSW was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.53%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.30 subtracted -8.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.53%, with the 5-day performance at -6.53% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) is -18.53% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.64 days.