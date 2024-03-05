Why To Invest In Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ: GGAL) Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.4 million Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ:GGAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.08. With the company’s per share price at $21.71 changed hands at -$0.58 or -2.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.59B. GGAL’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.01% off its 52-week high of $23.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.30, which suggests the last value was 57.16% up since then. When we look at Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.
Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ:GGAL) trade information
Instantly GGAL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 23.71 subtracted -2.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 25.75%, with the 5-day performance at -4.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ:GGAL) is -0.55% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.63 days.
Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) estimates and forecasts
Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR will fall -50.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 4.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 95.60% up from the last financial year.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7.75%. The 2024 estimates are for Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR earnings to increase by 133.61%.
GGAL Dividends
Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.
Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR shares while 9.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.35%. There are 9.35% institutions holding the Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR stock share, with INCA Investments, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.22% of the shares, roughly 2.65 million GGAL shares worth $45.5 million.
Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.84% or 1.0 million shares worth $17.21 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Driehaus Emerging Markets Growth Fund and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF. With 0.41 million shares estimated at $7.13 million under it, the former controlled 0.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF held about 0.22% of the shares, roughly 0.26 million shares worth around $3.39 million.