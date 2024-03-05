Why To Invest In Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ: GGAL) Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.4 million Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ:GGAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.08. With the company’s per share price at $21.71 changed hands at -$0.58 or -2.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.59B. GGAL’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.01% off its 52-week high of $23.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.30, which suggests the last value was 57.16% up since then. When we look at Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ:GGAL) trade information

Instantly GGAL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 23.71 subtracted -2.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 25.75%, with the 5-day performance at -4.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ:GGAL) is -0.55% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.63 days.