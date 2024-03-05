Why Should You Invest In NFT Ltd. (AMEX: MI)?

In the last trading session, 1.04 million NFT Ltd. (AMEX:MI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.81. With the company’s per share price at $0.26 changed hands at $0.01 or 4.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.13M. MI’s last price was a discount, traded about -238.46% off its 52-week high of $0.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.12, which suggests the last value was 53.85% up since then. When we look at NFT Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 343.68K.
NFT Ltd. (AMEX:MI) trade information
Instantly MI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2848 added 4.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 40.47%, with the 5-day performance at 21.96% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NFT Ltd. (AMEX:MI) is 42.86% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 79500.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.84 days.
NFT Ltd. (MI) estimates and forecasts
Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -34.30% down from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $304k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that NFT Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2019 will be $5.66 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.38 million and $3.97 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -87.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 42.40%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -34.55%.
MI Dividends
NFT Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.
NFT Ltd. (AMEX:MI)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.57% of NFT Ltd. shares while 0.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.69%.