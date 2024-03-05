Why Should You Invest In NFT Ltd. (AMEX: MI)?

In the last trading session, 1.04 million NFT Ltd. (AMEX:MI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.81. With the company’s per share price at $0.26 changed hands at $0.01 or 4.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.13M. MI’s last price was a discount, traded about -238.46% off its 52-week high of $0.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.12, which suggests the last value was 53.85% up since then. When we look at NFT Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 343.68K.

NFT Ltd. (AMEX:MI) trade information

Instantly MI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2848 added 4.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 40.47%, with the 5-day performance at 21.96% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NFT Ltd. (AMEX:MI) is 42.86% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 79500.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.84 days.