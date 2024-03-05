Why Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ: REPL) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2024

In the last trading session, 0.61 million Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.22. With the company’s per share price at $8.88 changed hands at -$0.09 or -1.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $545.14M. REPL’s last price was a discount, traded about -179.39% off its 52-week high of $24.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.89, which suggests the last value was 33.67% up since then. When we look at Replimune Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.02 million.

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) trade information

Instantly REPL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 9.09 subtracted -1.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.34%, with the 5-day performance at 3.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) is 12.98% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.49 days.