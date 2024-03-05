Why Investors Should Stick to Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) Stock in 2024

In the latest trading session, 1.52 million Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.18 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $16.04B. SIRI’s current price is a discount, trading about -90.19% off its 52-week high of $7.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.32, which suggests the last value was 20.57% up since then. When we look at Sirius XM Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.53 million.

Instantly SIRI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.98%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.71 added 0.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.67%, with the 5-day performance at -10.98% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) is -19.25% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 158.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.66 days.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sirius XM Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -7.22% over the past 6 months, a -6.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 20.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sirius XM Holdings Inc will rise 16.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -12.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.13 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Sirius XM Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $2.2 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.14 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.66%. The 2024 estimates are for Sirius XM Holdings Inc earnings to decrease by -7.05%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.00% per year.

SIRI Dividends

Sirius XM Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and April 29. The 2.43% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 2.43% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 84.89% of Sirius XM Holdings Inc shares while 12.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.74%. There are 12.05% institutions holding the Sirius XM Holdings Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 1.42% of the shares, roughly 54.68 million SIRI shares worth $227.75 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.14% or 43.82 million shares worth $182.5 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 70.37 million shares estimated at $293.09 million under it, the former controlled 1.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.48% of the shares, roughly 18.42 million shares worth around $76.71 million.