Why Investors Should Stick to Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ: INDI) Stock in 2024

In the last trading session, 2.54 million Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ:INDI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.13. With the company’s per share price at $6.77 changed hands at -$0.09 or -1.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.22B. INDI’s last price was a discount, traded about -64.25% off its 52-week high of $11.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.67, which suggests the last value was 31.02% up since then. When we look at Indie Semiconductor Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.45 million.

Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ:INDI) trade information

Instantly INDI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.98 subtracted -1.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.52%, with the 5-day performance at 8.32% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ:INDI) is 10.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.23 days.