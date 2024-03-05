Why Investors Should Stick to Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ: INDI) Stock in 2024

In the last trading session, 2.54 million Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ:INDI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.13. With the company’s per share price at $6.77 changed hands at -$0.09 or -1.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.22B. INDI’s last price was a discount, traded about -64.25% off its 52-week high of $11.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.67, which suggests the last value was 31.02% up since then. When we look at Indie Semiconductor Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.45 million.
Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ:INDI) trade information
Instantly INDI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.98 subtracted -1.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.52%, with the 5-day performance at 8.32% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ:INDI) is 10.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.23 days.
Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Indie Semiconductor Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 1.04% over the past 6 months, a 38.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Indie Semiconductor Inc will rise 20.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 30.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.80% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $56.17 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Indie Semiconductor Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $60.72 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $40 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 40.40%.
The 2024 estimates are for Indie Semiconductor Inc earnings to increase by 32.04%.
INDI Dividends
Indie Semiconductor Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 13 and May 17.
Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ:INDI)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.70% of Indie Semiconductor Inc shares while 77.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.67%. There are 77.38% institutions holding the Indie Semiconductor Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.04% of the shares, roughly 8.85 million INDI shares worth $83.19 million.
Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.64% or 8.26 million shares worth $77.69 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.26 million shares estimated at $28.52 million under it, the former controlled 2.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.53% of the shares, roughly 3.7 million shares worth around $34.81 million.