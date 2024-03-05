Why Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2024

In the latest trading session, 2.45 million Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.33. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18.64 changed hands at -$0.21 or -1.10% at last look, the market valuation stands at $33.33B. CPNG’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.24% off its 52-week high of $19.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.66, which suggests the last value was 32.08% up since then. When we look at Coupang Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 17.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.60 million.

Instantly CPNG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 19.18 subtracted -1.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.15%, with the 5-day performance at 10.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) is 31.29% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.02 days.

Coupang Inc (CPNG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Coupang Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -2.65% over the past 6 months, a 30.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Coupang Inc will rise 20.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -12.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.81 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Coupang Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $6.94 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.8 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17.40%.

The 2024 estimates are for Coupang Inc earnings to decrease by -59.41%.

CPNG Dividends

Coupang Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 07 and May 13.

Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.85% of Coupang Inc shares while 82.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.18%. There are 82.47% institutions holding the Coupang Inc stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 26.49% of the shares, roughly 426.16 million CPNG shares worth $7.42 billion.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.00% or 112.64 million shares worth $1.96 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Fundamental Investors Inc and Europacific Growth Fund. With 37.27 million shares estimated at $648.56 million under it, the former controlled 2.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held about 1.60% of the shares, roughly 25.7 million shares worth around $447.16 million.