What Is The Performance Outlook For Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ: UNIT) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 2.31 million Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.42. With the company’s per share price at $6.55 changed hands at $0.14 or 2.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.56B. UNIT’s last price was a premium, traded about 1.98% off its 52-week high of $6.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.94, which suggests the last value was 55.11% up since then. When we look at Uniti Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.93 million.

Instantly UNIT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.58 added 2.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.32%, with the 5-day performance at 17.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) is 21.75% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 14.02 days.

Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Uniti Group Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 21.97% over the past 6 months, a 0.70% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Uniti Group Inc will rise 250.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $294.03 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Uniti Group Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $293.79 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $286.47 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.60%.

The 2024 estimates are for Uniti Group Inc earnings to increase by 230.53%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.40% per year.

UNIT Dividends

Uniti Group Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06. The 9.16% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 9.16% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.27% of Uniti Group Inc shares while 89.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.74%. There are 89.58% institutions holding the Uniti Group Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 16.49% of the shares, roughly 39.36 million UNIT shares worth $181.86 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.95% or 38.08 million shares worth $175.91 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. With 16.15 million shares estimated at $76.24 million under it, the former controlled 6.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held about 4.21% of the shares, roughly 10.05 million shares worth around $56.07 million.