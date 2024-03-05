Vivakor Inc (NASDAQ: VIVK): Investing Tips And Trends

In the last trading session, 3.09 million Vivakor Inc (NASDAQ:VIVK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.60. With the company’s per share price at $1.06 changed hands at $0.24 or 28.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $27.79M. VIVK’s last price was a discount, traded about -34.91% off its 52-week high of $1.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.44, which suggests the last value was 58.49% up since then. When we look at Vivakor Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15410.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.57K.
Vivakor Inc (NASDAQ:VIVK) trade information
Instantly VIVK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4800 added 28.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.35%, with the 5-day performance at 20.63% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vivakor Inc (NASDAQ:VIVK) is 12.77% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 44660.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.1 days.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -35.91%. The 2024 estimates are for Vivakor Inc earnings to increase by 53.28%.
VIVK Dividends
Vivakor Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.
Vivakor Inc (NASDAQ:VIVK)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 58.47% of Vivakor Inc shares while 12.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.64%. There are 12.31% institutions holding the Vivakor Inc stock share, with Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC/ADV the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 16.52% of the shares, roughly 3.01 million VIVK shares worth $3.4 million.
Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.38% or 69357.0 shares worth $78366.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.