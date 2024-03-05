VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 2.94 million VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.66. With the company’s per share price at $5.28 changed hands at -$0.51 or -8.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.31B. VFS’s last price was a discount, traded about -1661.36% off its 52-week high of $93.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.59, which suggests the last value was 13.07% up since then. When we look at VinFast Auto Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.65 million.

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) trade information

Instantly VFS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.18 subtracted -8.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.92%, with the 5-day performance at 1.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) is -10.96% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.42 days.