Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ: UROY) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A -3.77% Decline

In the last trading session, 2.49 million Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.55. With the company’s per share price at $2.55 changed hands at -$0.1 or -3.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $287.49M. UROY’s last price was a discount, traded about -47.45% off its 52-week high of $3.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.81, which suggests the last value was 29.02% up since then. When we look at Uranium Royalty Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.76 million.

Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) trade information

Instantly UROY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.04%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.76 subtracted -3.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.56%, with the 5-day performance at -3.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) is -28.77% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.59 days.