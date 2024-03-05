UiPath Inc (NYSE: PATH) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the latest trading session, 2.14 million UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.97. With the company’s most recent per share price at $23.02 changed hands at -$0.64 or -2.71% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.03B. PATH’s current price is a discount, trading about -21.07% off its 52-week high of $27.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.38, which suggests the last value was 46.22% up since then. When we look at UiPath Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.59 million.

Instantly PATH was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.79%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 24.00 subtracted -2.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.33%, with the 5-day performance at -2.79% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) is -1.80% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.9 days.

UiPath Inc (PATH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the UiPath Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 44.86% over the past 6 months, a 235.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for UiPath Inc will rise 6.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $383.83 million. 17 analysts are of the opinion that UiPath Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024 will be $347.85 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $308.55 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 24.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.42%. The 2024 estimates are for UiPath Inc earnings to increase by 239.11%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 46.20% per year.

PATH Dividends

UiPath Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 13.

UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.87% of UiPath Inc shares while 70.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.79%. There are 70.58% institutions holding the UiPath Inc stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 9.77% of the shares, roughly 47.33 million PATH shares worth $809.75 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.24% or 35.08 million shares worth $581.23 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 27.4 million shares estimated at $468.89 million under it, the former controlled 5.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.17% of the shares, roughly 10.5 million shares worth around $173.93 million.