Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 3.67 million Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.37. With the company’s most recent per share price at $79.05 changed hands at -$2.25 or -2.77% at last look, the market valuation stands at $164.15B. UBER’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.91% off its 52-week high of $82.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $29.22, which suggests the last value was 63.04% up since then. When we look at Uber Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 16.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 29.79 million.

Instantly UBER was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 82.14 subtracted -2.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 28.39%, with the 5-day performance at 0.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) is 16.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 54.7 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.29 days.

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Uber Technologies Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 68.05% over the past 6 months, a 33.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 22.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Uber Technologies Inc will rise 387.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 66.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 38 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10.07 billion. 36 analysts are of the opinion that Uber Technologies Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $10.62 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.82 billion and $9.23 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.00%.

The 2024 estimates are for Uber Technologies Inc earnings to increase by 42.68%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 47.00% per year.

UBER Dividends

Uber Technologies Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 30 and May 06.

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.15% of Uber Technologies Inc shares while 83.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.97%. There are 83.84% institutions holding the Uber Technologies Inc stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.59% of the shares, roughly 155.05 million UBER shares worth $6.69 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.05% or 144.14 million shares worth $6.22 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 59.98 million shares estimated at $2.59 billion under it, the former controlled 2.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.38% of the shares, roughly 28.13 million shares worth around $1.21 billion.