Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the last trading session, 1.13 million Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.64. With the company’s per share price at $38.24 changed hands at -$0.65 or -1.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.21B. TWST’s last price was a discount, traded about -13.0% off its 52-week high of $43.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.46, which suggests the last value was 70.03% up since then. When we look at Twist Bioscience Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.24 million.

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) trade information

Instantly TWST was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.79%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 42.08 subtracted -1.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.74%, with the 5-day performance at -5.79% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) is 14.97% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.91 days.