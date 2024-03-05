Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the latest trading session, 3.69 million Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.32. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.67 changed hands at -$0.03 or -1.76% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.24B. TLRY’s current price is a discount, trading about -103.59% off its 52-week high of $3.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.50, which suggests the last value was 10.18% up since then. When we look at Tilray Brands Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 22.61 million.

Instantly TLRY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.73%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.8100 subtracted -1.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.39%, with the 5-day performance at -7.73% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) is -11.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 120.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.05 days.

Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tilray Brands Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -44.15% over the past 6 months, a -9.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tilray Brands Inc will rise 97.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 80.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $199.71 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Tilray Brands Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending May 2024 will be $232.3 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 26.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.57%. The 2024 estimates are for Tilray Brands Inc earnings to increase by 90.61%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 37.00% per year.

TLRY Dividends

Tilray Brands Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 08 and April 12.

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.35% of Tilray Brands Inc shares while 11.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.29%. There are 11.14% institutions holding the Tilray Brands Inc stock share, with ETF Managers Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 1.04% of the shares, roughly 7.6 million TLRY shares worth $19.22 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.52% or 3.82 million shares worth $5.96 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. With 7.98 million shares estimated at $12.45 million under it, the former controlled 1.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held about 0.33% of the shares, roughly 2.4 million shares worth around $5.72 million.