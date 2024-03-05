ThredUp Inc (TDUP)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.13 million ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ:TDUP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.63. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.81 changed hands at -$0.55 or -23.50% at last look, the market valuation stands at $193.63M. TDUP’s current price is a discount, trading about -142.54% off its 52-week high of $4.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.53, which suggests the last value was 15.47% up since then. When we look at ThredUp Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 518.71K.

Instantly TDUP was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.73%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.41 subtracted -23.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.76%, with the 5-day performance at -9.73% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ:TDUP) is -8.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 15.54 days.

ThredUp Inc (TDUP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ThredUp Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -56.39% over the past 6 months, a 38.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ThredUp Inc will rise 15.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 38.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $80.32 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that ThredUp Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $88.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $72.19 million and $80.99 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.35%. The 2024 estimates are for ThredUp Inc earnings to increase by 41.18%.

TDUP Dividends

ThredUp Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 07 and May 13.

ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.98% of ThredUp Inc shares while 86.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.52%. There are 86.85% institutions holding the ThredUp Inc stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.72% of the shares, roughly 8.06 million TDUP shares worth $19.68 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.36% or 7.79 million shares worth $19.01 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Smallcap World Fund and Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund. With 8.06 million shares estimated at $19.68 million under it, the former controlled 10.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund held about 5.09% of the shares, roughly 3.83 million shares worth around $13.48 million.