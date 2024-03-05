The Most Interesting Shares Today: Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT)

In the latest trading session, 2.4 million Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.50. With the company’s most recent per share price at $59.96 changing hands around $0.66 or 1.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $482.82B. WMT’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.82% off its 52-week high of $60.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $45.36, which suggests the last value was 24.35% up since then. When we look at Walmart Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 34.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.33 million.

Instantly WMT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 60.06 added 1.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.09%, with the 5-day performance at 0.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) is 6.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 38.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.19 days.

Walmart Inc (WMT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Walmart Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.33% over the past 6 months, a 5.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Walmart Inc will rise 6.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 3.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 25 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $159.37 billion. 25 analysts are of the opinion that Walmart Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2024 will be $167.54 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.49%. The 2024 estimates are for Walmart Inc earnings to increase by 6.38%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.00% per year.

WMT Dividends

Walmart Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 16. The 1.27% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.76. It is important to note, however, that the 1.27% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.67% of Walmart Inc shares while 35.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.63%. There are 35.00% institutions holding the Walmart Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 15.32% of the shares, roughly 412.55 million WMT shares worth $24.75 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.84% or 291.76 million shares worth $17.5 billion as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 138.4 million shares estimated at $8.3 billion under it, the former controlled 5.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 3.88% of the shares, roughly 104.54 million shares worth around $6.27 billion.