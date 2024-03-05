The Most Interesting Shares Today: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD)

In the last trading session, 86.53 million Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.65. With the company’s per share price at $205.36 changed hands at $2.72 or 1.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $331.82B. AMD’s last price was a premium, traded about 1.29% off its 52-week high of $202.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $76.65, which suggests the last value was 62.68% up since then. When we look at Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 67.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 75.01 million.

Instantly AMD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 211.01 added 1.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 39.31%, with the 5-day performance at 16.68% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is 20.46% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 38.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.42 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Advanced Micro Devices Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 94.25% over the past 6 months, a 30.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. will fall -8.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 31 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.01 billion. 31 analysts are of the opinion that Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $5.24 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.35 billion and $5.36 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -6.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.43%. The 2024 estimates are for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. earnings to increase by 39.31%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 24.96% per year.

AMD Dividends

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 30 and May 06.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.48% of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares while 74.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.35%. There are 74.99% institutions holding the Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 8.75% of the shares, roughly 140.05 million AMD shares worth $14.4 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.60% or 121.64 million shares worth $12.51 billion as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 50.3 million shares estimated at $5.17 billion under it, the former controlled 3.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.43% of the shares, roughly 38.82 million shares worth around $3.99 billion.