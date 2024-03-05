Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 133.4 million Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.42. With the company’s per share price at $188.14 changed hands at -$14.5 or -7.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $599.19B. TSLA’s last price was a discount, traded about -59.08% off its 52-week high of $299.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $152.37, which suggests the last value was 19.01% up since then. When we look at Tesla Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 97.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 108.54 million.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) trade information

Instantly TSLA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 205.60 subtracted -7.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.28%, with the 5-day performance at -5.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is -0.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 88.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.8 days.