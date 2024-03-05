Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 133.4 million Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.42. With the company’s per share price at $188.14 changed hands at -$14.5 or -7.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $599.19B. TSLA’s last price was a discount, traded about -59.08% off its 52-week high of $299.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $152.37, which suggests the last value was 19.01% up since then. When we look at Tesla Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 97.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 108.54 million.
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) trade information
Instantly TSLA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 205.60 subtracted -7.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.28%, with the 5-day performance at -5.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is -0.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 88.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.8 days.
Tesla Inc (TSLA) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Tesla Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.10% over the past 6 months, a 1.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tesla Inc will fall -27.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -24.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.50% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 20 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $23.39 billion. 20 analysts are of the opinion that Tesla Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $25.04 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.50%.
The 2024 estimates are for Tesla Inc earnings to decrease by -1.51%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.30% per year.
TSLA Dividends
Tesla Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 17 and April 22.
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.00% of Tesla Inc shares while 45.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.58%. There are 45.75% institutions holding the Tesla Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.01% of the shares, roughly 222.49 million TSLA shares worth $58.24 billion.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.86% or 185.89 million shares worth $48.66 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 84.02 million shares estimated at $21.99 billion under it, the former controlled 2.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.02% of the shares, roughly 64.14 million shares worth around $16.79 billion.