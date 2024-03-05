Target Corp (NYSE: TGT)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 10.33 million Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.12. With the company’s most recent per share price at $168.33 changing hands around $17.84 or 11.85% at last look, the market valuation stands at $77.71B. TGT’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.73% off its 52-week high of $171.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $102.93, which suggests the last value was 38.85% up since then. When we look at Target Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.50 million.

Instantly TGT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 170.21 added 11.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.19%, with the 5-day performance at 10.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) is 15.70% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.03 days.

Target Corp (TGT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Target Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 34.11% over the past 6 months, a 39.04% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Target Corp will rise 28.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 2.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 24 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $31.83 billion. 22 analysts are of the opinion that Target Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024 will be $24.64 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $31.39 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.47%. The 2024 estimates are for Target Corp earnings to increase by 3.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.24% per year.

TGT Dividends

Target Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 05. The 2.60% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 4.38. It is important to note, however, that the 2.60% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Target Corp (NYSE:TGT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.19% of Target Corp shares while 81.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.32%. There are 81.16% institutions holding the Target Corp stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.49% of the shares, roughly 43.83 million TGT shares worth $5.78 billion.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.38% or 34.09 million shares worth $4.5 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 14.41 million shares estimated at $1.9 billion under it, the former controlled 3.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 10.99 million shares worth around $1.45 billion.