TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE: TAL): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 10.17 million TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.17. With the company’s per share price at $13.42 changed hands at -$1.4 or -9.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.59B. TAL’s last price was a discount, traded about -15.65% off its 52-week high of $15.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.09, which suggests the last value was 62.07% up since then. When we look at TAL Education Group ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.51 million.

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) trade information

Instantly TAL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 15.30 subtracted -9.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.25%, with the 5-day performance at -7.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) is 22.67% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.01 days.