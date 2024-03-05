Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) Stock Forecast: An Analysis

In the last trading session, 1.4 million Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.91. With the company’s per share price at $41.47 changed hands at $0.54 or 1.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $22.06B. SYM’s last price was a discount, traded about -54.67% off its 52-week high of $64.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.14, which suggests the last value was 65.9% up since then. When we look at Symbotic Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.55 million.
Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM) trade information
Instantly SYM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 42.70 added 1.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.21%, with the 5-day performance at 1.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM) is -11.43% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.52 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Symbotic Inc (SYM) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Symbotic Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -0.77% over the past 6 months, a 94.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Symbotic Inc will rise 60.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 47.90% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $412.87 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Symbotic Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $447.96 million.
The 2024 estimates are for Symbotic Inc earnings to increase by 828.48%.
SYM Dividends
Symbotic Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 05.
Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.75% of Symbotic Inc shares while 67.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.31%. There are 67.68% institutions holding the Symbotic Inc stock share, with Softbank Group Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 27.21% of the shares, roughly 22.0 million SYM shares worth $941.82 million.
SB Global Advisers Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 24.73% or 20.0 million shares worth $238.8 million as of Dec 30, 2022.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 0.78 million shares estimated at $33.6 million under it, the former controlled 0.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 0.78% of the shares, roughly 0.63 million shares worth around $27.16 million.