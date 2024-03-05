Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) Stock Forecast: An Analysis

In the last trading session, 1.4 million Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.91. With the company’s per share price at $41.47 changed hands at $0.54 or 1.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $22.06B. SYM’s last price was a discount, traded about -54.67% off its 52-week high of $64.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.14, which suggests the last value was 65.9% up since then. When we look at Symbotic Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.55 million.

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM) trade information

Instantly SYM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 42.70 added 1.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.21%, with the 5-day performance at 1.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM) is -11.43% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.52 days.