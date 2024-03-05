Stock Performance And Forecast For Vimeo Inc

In the last trading session, 3.25 million Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ:VMEO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.08. With the company’s per share price at $5.00 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $840.20M. VMEO’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.6% off its 52-week high of $5.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.02, which suggests the last value was 39.6% up since then. When we look at Vimeo Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.51 million.

Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ:VMEO) trade information

Instantly VMEO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.22 subtracted -0.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 27.55%, with the 5-day performance at 19.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ:VMEO) is 25.94% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.02 days.