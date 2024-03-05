Stock Performance And Forecast For Vimeo Inc

In the last trading session, 3.25 million Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ:VMEO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.08. With the company’s per share price at $5.00 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $840.20M. VMEO’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.6% off its 52-week high of $5.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.02, which suggests the last value was 39.6% up since then. When we look at Vimeo Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.51 million.
Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ:VMEO) trade information
Instantly VMEO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.22 subtracted -0.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 27.55%, with the 5-day performance at 19.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ:VMEO) is 25.94% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.02 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Vimeo Inc (VMEO) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Vimeo Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 25.63% over the past 6 months, a -100.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 18.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.10% down from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $100.26 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Vimeo Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $97.78 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $102.09 million and $101.83 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -4.00%.
The 2024 estimates are for Vimeo Inc earnings to decrease by -91.03%.
VMEO Dividends
Vimeo Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 06.
Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ:VMEO)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.51% of Vimeo Inc shares while 92.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.38%. There are 92.84% institutions holding the Vimeo Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.38% of the shares, roughly 14.78 million VMEO shares worth $60.88 million.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.45% or 13.31 million shares worth $54.85 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.96 million shares estimated at $20.42 million under it, the former controlled 3.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.53% of the shares, roughly 3.98 million shares worth around $16.41 million.