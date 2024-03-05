Stock Performance And Forecast For CNH Industrial NV

In the latest trading session, 1.91 million CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.65. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.78 changing hands around $0.09 or 0.77% at last look, the market valuation stands at $14.80B. CNHI’s current price is a discount, trading about -43.72% off its 52-week high of $16.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.77, which suggests the last value was 17.06% up since then. When we look at CNH Industrial NV’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.54 million.

Instantly CNHI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 12.11 added 0.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.28%, with the 5-day performance at -1.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) is -4.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 28.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.07 days.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CNH Industrial NV share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.82% over the past 6 months, a -8.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -4.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CNH Industrial NV will fall -12.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -15.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -12.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.48 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that CNH Industrial NV’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $5.62 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.08 billion and $6.05 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -11.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -7.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.48%. The 2024 estimates are for CNH Industrial NV earnings to decrease by -9.12%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.40% per year.

CNHI Dividends

CNH Industrial NV is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 03 and May 07. The 3.36% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 3.36% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.39% of CNH Industrial NV shares while 65.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.05%. There are 65.70% institutions holding the CNH Industrial NV stock share, with Harris Associates L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.45% of the shares, roughly 112.76 million CNHI shares worth $1.62 billion.

Amundi holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.86% or 38.12 million shares worth $549.0 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Oakmark International Fund and Artisan International Value Fund. With 39.98 million shares estimated at $575.69 million under it, the former controlled 3.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Artisan International Value Fund held about 1.82% of the shares, roughly 24.26 million shares worth around $349.41 million.