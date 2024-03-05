Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.86 million Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.92. With the company’s per share price at $3.28 changed hands at $0.07 or 2.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $386.68M. SFIX’s last price was a discount, traded about -67.07% off its 52-week high of $5.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.78, which suggests the last value was 15.24% up since then. When we look at Stitch Fix Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.42 million.

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) trade information

Instantly SFIX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.61%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.38 added 2.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.12%, with the 5-day performance at 0.61% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) is -0.61% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.6 days.