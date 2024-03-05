Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX: SLI): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch SLI Stock In 2024

In the last trading session, 1.61 million Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.01. With the company’s per share price at $1.27 changed hands at -$0.17 or -11.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $225.42M. SLI’s last price was a discount, traded about -281.89% off its 52-week high of $4.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.11, which suggests the last value was 12.6% up since then. When we look at Standard Lithium Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.58 million.

Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI) trade information

Instantly SLI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.40%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.4600 subtracted -11.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.13%, with the 5-day performance at 11.40% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI) is -6.62% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.44 days.