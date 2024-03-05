Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ: LAB)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.65 million Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.62. With the company’s per share price at $2.58 changed hands at $0.08 or 3.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $747.71M. LAB’s last price was a discount, traded about -22.48% off its 52-week high of $3.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.46, which suggests the last value was 43.41% up since then. When we look at Standard BioTools Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.54 million.

Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) trade information

Instantly LAB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.40%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.67 added 3.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.74%, with the 5-day performance at 8.40% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) is 12.66% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.1 days.