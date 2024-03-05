Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ: LAB)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.65 million Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.62. With the company’s per share price at $2.58 changed hands at $0.08 or 3.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $747.71M. LAB’s last price was a discount, traded about -22.48% off its 52-week high of $3.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.46, which suggests the last value was 43.41% up since then. When we look at Standard BioTools Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.54 million.
Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) trade information
Instantly LAB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.40%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.67 added 3.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.74%, with the 5-day performance at 8.40% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) is 12.66% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.1 days.
Standard BioTools Inc (LAB) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Standard BioTools Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.00% over the past 6 months, a 43.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.90%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.72%. The 2024 estimates are for Standard BioTools Inc earnings to increase by 40.43%.
LAB Dividends
Standard BioTools Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 07 and May 13.
Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.84% of Standard BioTools Inc shares while 39.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.48%. There are 39.15% institutions holding the Standard BioTools Inc stock share, with Caligan Partners, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.72% of the shares, roughly 8.47 million LAB shares worth $16.34 million.
Indaba Capital Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.43% or 7.45 million shares worth $14.37 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. With 2.86 million shares estimated at $5.51 million under it, the former controlled 3.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held about 2.93% of the shares, roughly 2.32 million shares worth around $5.68 million.