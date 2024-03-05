Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRE) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 1.31 million Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.85. With the company’s per share price at $34.97 changed hands at $5.07 or 16.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.26B. SYRE’s last price was a premium, traded about 5.66% off its 52-week high of $32.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.66, which suggests the last value was 92.39% up since then. When we look at Spyre Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 326.07K.

Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) trade information

Instantly SYRE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 45.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 35.35 added 16.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 62.50%, with the 5-day performance at 45.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) is 35.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.01 days.