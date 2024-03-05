Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRE) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 1.31 million Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.85. With the company’s per share price at $34.97 changed hands at $5.07 or 16.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.26B. SYRE’s last price was a premium, traded about 5.66% off its 52-week high of $32.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.66, which suggests the last value was 92.39% up since then. When we look at Spyre Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 326.07K.
Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) trade information
Instantly SYRE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 45.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 35.35 added 16.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 62.50%, with the 5-day performance at 45.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) is 35.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.01 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (SYRE) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Spyre Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 143.27% over the past 6 months, a 93.93% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Spyre Therapeutics Inc. will rise 84.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 98.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 823.30% up from the last financial year.
4 analysts are of the opinion that Spyre Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $198k and $688k respectively. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 626.70%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.60%. The 2024 estimates are for Spyre Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 93.00%.
SYRE Dividends
Spyre Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 09 and May 13.
Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.49% of Spyre Therapeutics Inc. shares while 84.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.34%.