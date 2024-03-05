Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ: SHC) In 2024: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 3.42 million Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ:SHC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.17. With the company’s per share price at $14.59 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.13B. SHC’s last price was a discount, traded about -32.97% off its 52-week high of $19.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.34, which suggests the last value was 15.42% up since then. When we look at Sotera Health Co’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.18 million.

Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ:SHC) trade information

Instantly SHC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 17.44 added 0.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.41%, with the 5-day performance at -14.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ:SHC) is -4.77% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 19.03 days.