Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the latest trading session, 2.61 million Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.94. With the company’s most recent per share price at $171.24 changed hands at -$6.69 or -3.76% at last look, the market valuation stands at $56.39B. SNOW’s current price is a discount, trading about -38.82% off its 52-week high of $237.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $128.56, which suggests the last value was 24.92% up since then. When we look at Snowflake Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.23 million.

Instantly SNOW was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -26.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 233.88 subtracted -3.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.95%, with the 5-day performance at -26.83% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) is -21.72% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.86 days.

Snowflake Inc (SNOW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Snowflake Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 9.01% over the past 6 months, a 11.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 23.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Snowflake Inc will rise 20.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 31 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $786.3 million. 31 analysts are of the opinion that Snowflake Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2024 will be $825.88 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -31.70%. The 2024 estimates are for Snowflake Inc earnings to decrease by -2.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.05% per year.

SNOW Dividends

Snowflake Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 22 and May 27.

Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.69% of Snowflake Inc shares while 65.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.22%. There are 65.52% institutions holding the Snowflake Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.67% of the shares, roughly 18.69 million SNOW shares worth $3.29 billion.

Altimeter Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.66% or 15.37 million shares worth $2.7 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 8.62 million shares estimated at $1.52 billion under it, the former controlled 2.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 1.39% of the shares, roughly 4.58 million shares worth around $805.85 million.