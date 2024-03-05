Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the latest trading session, 2.11 million Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.22. With the company’s most recent per share price at $73.62 changed hands at -$2.15 or -2.84% at last look, the market valuation stands at $94.55B. SHOP’s current price is a discount, trading about -24.38% off its 52-week high of $91.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $39.79, which suggests the last value was 45.95% up since then. When we look at Shopify Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.60 million.

Instantly SHOP was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 78.66 subtracted -2.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.49%, with the 5-day performance at -3.93% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) is -11.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.77 days.

Shopify Inc (SHOP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Shopify Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 10.36% over the past 6 months, a 27.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 22.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Shopify Inc will rise 1,600.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 64.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 36 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.84 billion. 35 analysts are of the opinion that Shopify Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $2.02 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.43 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 28.70%.

The 2024 estimates are for Shopify Inc earnings to increase by 40.07%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 59.89% per year.

SHOP Dividends

Shopify Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.19% of Shopify Inc shares while 70.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.87%. There are 70.74% institutions holding the Shopify Inc stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.44% of the shares, roughly 65.55 million SHOP shares worth $4.23 billion.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.26% or 63.4 million shares worth $4.1 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Europacific Growth Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 30.7 million shares estimated at $1.98 billion under it, the former controlled 2.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 1.42% of the shares, roughly 17.09 million shares worth around $1.1 billion.