Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE: SE) In 2024: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 3.69 million Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.49. With the company’s most recent per share price at $54.55 changing hands around $0.65 or 1.20% at last look, the market valuation stands at $28.32B. SE’s current price is a discount, trading about -62.86% off its 52-week high of $88.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $34.35, which suggests the last value was 37.03% up since then. When we look at Sea Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.14 million.
Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE) trade information
Instantly SE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 16.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 58.00 added 1.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 34.69%, with the 5-day performance at 16.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE) is 29.81% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.65 days.
Sea Ltd ADR (SE) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Sea Ltd ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 41.61% over the past 6 months, a 2.94% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 23.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sea Ltd ADR will fall -300.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -125.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.60% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.48 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Sea Ltd ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $3.61 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.04 billion and $3.2 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.00%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.60%. The 2024 estimates are for Sea Ltd ADR earnings to increase by 343.54%.
SE Dividends
Sea Ltd ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 14 and May 20.
Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.14% of Sea Ltd ADR shares while 55.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.83%.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Capital Research Global Investors and Baillie Gifford and Company. With 36.85 million shares estimated at $2.14 billion under it, the former controlled 7.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baillie Gifford and Company held about 4.17% of the shares, roughly 21.8 million shares worth around $1.27 billion.