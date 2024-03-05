Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE: SE) In 2024: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 3.69 million Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.49. With the company’s most recent per share price at $54.55 changing hands around $0.65 or 1.20% at last look, the market valuation stands at $28.32B. SE’s current price is a discount, trading about -62.86% off its 52-week high of $88.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $34.35, which suggests the last value was 37.03% up since then. When we look at Sea Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.14 million.

Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE) trade information

Instantly SE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 16.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 58.00 added 1.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 34.69%, with the 5-day performance at 16.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE) is 29.81% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.65 days.