Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ: RKLB)’s Potential for Significant Price Increase in the Near Future

In the last trading session, 6.25 million Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.20. With the company’s per share price at $4.43 changed hands at -$0.11 or -2.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.17B. RKLB’s last price was a discount, traded about -81.72% off its 52-week high of $8.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.62, which suggests the last value was 18.28% up since then. When we look at Rocket Lab USA Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.15 million.

Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) trade information

Instantly RKLB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.81 subtracted -2.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.89%, with the 5-day performance at -3.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) is 10.20% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 46.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.31 days.