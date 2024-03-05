Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: RDHL) : Investors Should Not Dump RDHL Stock In 2024

In the last trading session, 2.23 million Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:RDHL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.46. With the company’s per share price at $0.60 changed hands at $0.03 or 6.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.82M. RDHL’s last price was a discount, traded about -1435.0% off its 52-week high of $9.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.26, which suggests the last value was 56.67% up since then. When we look at Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.33 million.

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:RDHL) trade information

Instantly RDHL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6492 added 6.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -58.91%, with the 5-day performance at 13.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:RDHL) is 0.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.27 days.