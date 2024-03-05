Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: RDHL) : Investors Should Not Dump RDHL Stock In 2024

In the last trading session, 2.23 million Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:RDHL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.46. With the company’s per share price at $0.60 changed hands at $0.03 or 6.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.82M. RDHL’s last price was a discount, traded about -1435.0% off its 52-week high of $9.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.26, which suggests the last value was 56.67% up since then. When we look at Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.33 million.
Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:RDHL) trade information
Instantly RDHL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6492 added 6.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -58.91%, with the 5-day performance at 13.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:RDHL) is 0.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.27 days.
Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $17.55 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $12.8 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $21.61 million and $22.07 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -18.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -42.00%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.13%.
RDHL Dividends
Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and April 30.
Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR shares while 6.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.70%. There are 6.70% institutions holding the Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR stock share, with Cowen and Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 32.66% of the shares, roughly 0.29 million RDHL shares worth $0.35 million.
Citadel Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.78% or 15729.0 shares worth $18874.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.
With 1040.0 shares estimated at $2412.0 under it, the former controlled 0.12% of total outstanding shares.