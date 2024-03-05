Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ: RVSN) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 1.0 million Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.41. With the company’s per share price at $2.18 changed hands at -$0.11 or -4.80% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.54M. RVSN’s last price was a discount, traded about -972.02% off its 52-week high of $23.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.01, which suggests the last value was 53.67% up since then. When we look at Rail Vision Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.61 million.
Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) trade information
Instantly RVSN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -18.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.94 subtracted -4.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 43.03%, with the 5-day performance at -18.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) is -82.35% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.
Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN) estimates and forecasts
Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 137.50% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $400k.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -63.85%.
RVSN Dividends
Rail Vision Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.
Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 45.24% of Rail Vision Ltd shares while 0.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.81%. There are 0.99% institutions holding the Rail Vision Ltd stock share, with Walleye Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.59% of the shares, roughly 0.38 million RVSN shares worth $0.19 million.
MMCAP International, Inc. SPC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.93% or 0.22 million shares worth $0.11 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
With 6227.0 shares estimated at $3736.0 under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares.