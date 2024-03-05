Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ: RVSN) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 1.0 million Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.41. With the company’s per share price at $2.18 changed hands at -$0.11 or -4.80% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.54M. RVSN’s last price was a discount, traded about -972.02% off its 52-week high of $23.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.01, which suggests the last value was 53.67% up since then. When we look at Rail Vision Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.61 million.

Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) trade information

Instantly RVSN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -18.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.94 subtracted -4.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 43.03%, with the 5-day performance at -18.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) is -82.35% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.