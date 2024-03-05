QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 5.89 million QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.80. With the company’s per share price at $6.14 changed hands at -$0.1 or -1.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.04B. QS’s last price was a discount, traded about -125.73% off its 52-week high of $13.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.99, which suggests the last value was 18.73% up since then. When we look at QuantumScape Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.41 million.

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) trade information

Instantly QS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.81%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.59 subtracted -1.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.65%, with the 5-day performance at -0.81% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) is -11.91% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 57.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.34 days.