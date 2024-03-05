PTC Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTCT) Shares Are Up 12.41% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 1.15 million PTC Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.66. With the company’s per share price at $30.98 changed hands at -$0.97 or -3.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.37B. PTCT’s last price was a discount, traded about -93.16% off its 52-week high of $59.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.53, which suggests the last value was 43.42% up since then. When we look at PTC Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 million.

Instantly PTCT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 32.90 subtracted -3.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.41%, with the 5-day performance at 10.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PTC Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) is 19.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.17 days.

PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PTC Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.57% over the past 6 months, a -65.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PTC Therapeutics Inc will rise 26.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 40.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -36.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $166 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that PTC Therapeutics Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $141.4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $220.38 million and $213.81 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -24.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -33.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.94%. The 2024 estimates are for PTC Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 26.89%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -9.51% per year.

PTCT Dividends

PTC Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and April 29.

PTC Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.83% of PTC Therapeutics Inc shares while 113.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 116.67%. There are 113.37% institutions holding the PTC Therapeutics Inc stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 13.61% of the shares, roughly 10.25 million PTCT shares worth $416.99 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.02% or 7.55 million shares worth $307.16 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2.32 million shares estimated at $94.41 million under it, the former controlled 3.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.54% of the shares, roughly 1.92 million shares worth around $77.9 million.