Precigen Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.09 million Precigen Inc (NASDAQ:PGEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.74. With the company’s per share price at $1.63 changed hands at -$0.06 or -3.55% during last session, the market valuation stood at $405.74M. PGEN’s last price was a discount, traded about -15.34% off its 52-week high of $1.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.81, which suggests the last value was 50.31% up since then. When we look at Precigen Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.19 million.

Instantly PGEN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.7100 subtracted -3.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.64%, with the 5-day performance at 6.54% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Precigen Inc (NASDAQ:PGEN) is 16.43% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 17.12 days.

Precigen Inc (PGEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Precigen Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.86% over the past 6 months, a 15.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Precigen Inc will rise 27.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 30.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -75.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.7 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Precigen Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.76 million and $1.85 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -46.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.50%. The 2024 estimates are for Precigen Inc earnings to decrease by -2.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.40% per year.

PGEN Dividends

Precigen Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 13.

Precigen Inc (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.49% of Precigen Inc shares while 64.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.73%. There are 64.20% institutions holding the Precigen Inc stock share, with Patient Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.40% of the shares, roughly 11.24 million PGEN shares worth $12.93 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.06% or 10.37 million shares worth $11.92 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Trust for Advised Port-Patient Opportunity Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 11.0 million shares estimated at $15.62 million under it, the former controlled 4.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.66% of the shares, roughly 4.23 million shares worth around $4.86 million.