Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc’s (NASDAQ: WOOF)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 3.69 million Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s per share price at $2.69 changed hands at $0.09 or 3.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $722.24M. WOOF’s last price was a discount, traded about -300.0% off its 52-week high of $10.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.34, which suggests the last value was 13.01% up since then. When we look at Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.38 million.

Instantly WOOF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.77 added 3.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.87%, with the 5-day performance at 7.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) is 8.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.07 days.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -47.15% over the past 6 months, a -89.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc will fall -91.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -116.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.62 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024 will be $1.56 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.58 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.60%.

The 2024 estimates are for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc earnings to decrease by -85.58%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 48.80% per year.

WOOF Dividends

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 13.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 63.99% of Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc shares while 130.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 362.06%. There are 130.37% institutions holding the Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc stock share, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 25.99% of the shares, roughly 59.77 million WOOF shares worth $531.91 million.

Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.56% or 8.18 million shares worth $72.77 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Delaware Ivy Mid Cap Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. With 3.87 million shares estimated at $34.45 million under it, the former controlled 1.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund held about 1.30% of the shares, roughly 2.98 million shares worth around $26.54 million.